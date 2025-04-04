PODCAST | Cwecwe, Omotoso, US tariffs, Nandi Nyembe and more

This week’s episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast delves into some of South Africa’s most pressing stories, from high-profile rape cases to economic challenges and political tensions. The team unpacks these developments with in-depth discussions and expert analysis.
The episode opens with the latest discussions on rape cases that have gripped the nation, including the public outcry following derogatory comments made about the rape of a 7-year-old girl in Matatiele. The team also examines the controversial acquittal of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso, with insights into justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s demand for an explanation from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Through court recordings and expert opinions, the panel debates whether the failure lay with the prosecution or the evidence presented.
On the economic front, the episode explores the impact of the 30% tariff imposed by the US, with trade & industry minister Parks Tau emphasising continued engagement with global trade partners. Economist Frank Blackmore weighs in on how these tariffs could lead to job losses in SA.
The team also breaks down the latest turmoil in the Government of National Unity (GNU), as the DA threatens to challenge the 2025 budget in court while considering a possible withdrawal from the GNU. Scopa chairperson Songezo Zibi’s stance on VAT adjustments adds to the debate on SA’s economic trajectory.
The episode also features quick takes on stories making headlines, including veteran actress Nandi Nyembe’s plea for financial assistance and the heroic actions of Sundowns fan Siboniso Masango, who saved an Esperance Sportive de Tunis supporter during a stadium altercation.
The podcast is available on iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other streaming platforms.
