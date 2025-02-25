PODCAST | Whose land is it anyway?: Unpacking land redistribution

Land. It is more than soil. It is identity, history and the foundation of our spiritual and cultural existence.

In South Africa land has been at the heart of deep injustice, from colonial theft to apartheid-era dispossession and the capitalist stronghold that continues to gatekeep ownership.

In the latest episode of The Indigenous Corner with Gogo Zipho, we tackle one of the most pressing and controversial topics of our time: land redistribution.

From US President Donald Trump’s misleading statements about white farmers to EFF leader Julius Malema’s calls for expropriation without compensation, and the role of organisations such as AfriForum, the conversation exposes the myths, truths and political agendas surrounding land in our country.