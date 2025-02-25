PODCAST | Whose land is it anyway?: Unpacking land redistribution
Episode 1| The Indigenous Corner with Gogo Zipho
Land. It is more than soil. It is identity, history and the foundation of our spiritual and cultural existence.
In South Africa land has been at the heart of deep injustice, from colonial theft to apartheid-era dispossession and the capitalist stronghold that continues to gatekeep ownership.
In the latest episode of The Indigenous Corner with Gogo Zipho, we tackle one of the most pressing and controversial topics of our time: land redistribution.
From US President Donald Trump’s misleading statements about white farmers to EFF leader Julius Malema’s calls for expropriation without compensation, and the role of organisations such as AfriForum, the conversation exposes the myths, truths and political agendas surrounding land in our country.
However, more than political debates, the episode delves into the lived realities of land dispossession. What about ancestral lands that were stolen, burial sites hidden within game reserves, families fighting for restitution decades later?
With real stories from South Africans who continue to experience the wounds of land loss, we ask: what does true land justice look like? This is not another conversation about farmland ownership.
It’s about spiritual reconnection, historical redress and reclaiming the land that holds our ancestors’ bones.