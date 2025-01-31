Podcast

PODCAST | SA-Rwanda conflict, missing children, insurance murder case, Gogo Maweni arrest

This episode unpacks the latest headlines, from political tensions to chilling crime cases

By SOWETANLIVE - 31 January 2025 - 16:08

The first SL cabinet news wrap-up of 2025 is here, and we’re diving into the hottest stories shaking up SA. Hosted by Koena Mashale, with Nandi Ntini and Herman Moloi, this episode unpacks the latest headlines, from political tensions to chilling crime cases.

We break down the SA-Rwanda conflict, where President Paul Kagame and President Cyril Ramaphosa are at odds over the SANDF’s involvement in the DRC — a situation that has already claimed the lives of 13 SA soldiers.

Meanwhile, the shocking disappearance of 742 children since 2023 has left families desperate for answers, and we hear first-hand from grieving parents.

In a jaw-dropping crime story, we unpack the insurance murder case of Sibusiso Mahlangu, who changed his name to “Angel” to escape justice. Plus, we discuss Eskom’s latest 12.7% tariff increase and the public outrage over rising electricity costs.

And finally, we cover the arrest of controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni, who is facing assault and murder charges dating back to 2019.

Listen here: 

Tune in now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iono.fm, or wherever you get your podcasts.

