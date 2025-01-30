Podcast

PODCAST | Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef comes into town, and that’s not a joke

Taking The Rams By The Horns

By sowetan - 30 January 2025 - 17:19
Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed during Israel’s military offensive. File photo.
Palestinians walk past the ruins of houses and buildings destroyed during Israel’s military offensive. File photo.
Image: REUTERS

Fasten your seat belt. Bassem Youssef is in South Africa to drop a few bombs about the Middle East. 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts

PODCAST | Donald Trump introduces the 5th Industrial Revolution

The world will never be the same again as Trump introduces new ways of killing the enemy. Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm ...
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Scopa: so far, so good, says Songezo Zibi

Rise Mzansi boss shares the good, the bad, and the hilarious moments from his first six months as Scopa Chairman.
Podcast
3 weeks ago

LISTEN | ‘Men, you don’t own women’: ANC’s Mbalula slams GBV

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged men to stop viewing women as possessions, saying the mentality of thinking they own women because ...
Podcast
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation