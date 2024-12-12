Buy
PODCAST | The 2024 Christmas book catalogue for politicians
Taking The Rams The Horns
12 December 2024 - 14:30
File photo.
Image:
ELMOND JIYANE/GCIS
Rams lists the kind of books he will buy for GNU and other politicians for this Christmas.
<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1511640">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>
PODCAST | An Open Letter to US vice president Kamala Harris
For objective and subjective reasons, Kamala Harris did not stand a chance against Donald Trump and herself. Subscribe for free future ...
Podcast
1 month ago
PODCAST | GNU: The ANC's own Isithembu
Lukhona Mnguni takes us through the good, the bad and the ugly of the polygamous GNU. Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm ...
Podcast
1 week ago
PODCAST | An exclusive interview that revealed nothing exclusive
Jacob Zuma takes the Sunday Times on a merry go around of fantasy, amnesia and denial. Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm ...
Podcast
2 weeks ago
PODCAST | Finally something to smile about for Kaizer Motaung
Irvin Khoza urges the PSL to gift Kaizer Motaung R2-million to thank him for his contribution to football.
Podcast
4 weeks ago
