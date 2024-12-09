Podcast

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Cyberattacks are costing SA economy, says Check Point

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hendrik de Bruin, head of Sadc security consulting at Check Point Software Technologies

10 December 2024 - 07:45
Mudiwa Gavaza Technology Correspondent
The impact of  cyberattacks on SA’s economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hendrik de Bruin, head of South African Development Community (Sadc) security consulting at Check Point Software Technologies

In its 2024 report “African Perspectives on Cybersecurity”, Check Point says online attacks on digital infrastructure, systems, organisations and consumers are costing SA about 1% of GDP.

Join the discussion: 

Check Point’s report says SA has 3,312 attacks per week on government entities and there’s been a 90% surge in ransomware.

World Bank figures for 2023 put the cost of cybercrime at about $3.8bn (R69bn).

In the discussion, De Bruin outlines his company’s latest findings on the economic impact of cyberattacks; ways in which attacks are taking places; and measures to reduce the risk.

