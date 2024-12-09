PODCAST | Cyberattacks are costing SA economy, says Check Point

The impact of cyberattacks on SA’s economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hendrik de Bruin, head of South African Development Community (Sadc) security consulting at Check Point Software Technologies.
In its 2024 report “African Perspectives on Cybersecurity”, Check Point says online attacks on digital infrastructure, systems, organisations and consumers are costing SA about 1% of GDP.
Check Point’s report says SA has 3,312 attacks per week on government entities and there’s been a 90% surge in ransomware.
World Bank figures for 2023 put the cost of cybercrime at about $3.8bn (R69bn).
In the discussion, De Bruin outlines his company’s latest findings on the economic impact of cyberattacks; ways in which attacks are taking places; and measures to reduce the risk.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
