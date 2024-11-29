This week’s news wrap-up from SL Cabinet covers some of SA’s most pressing stories, delivered by hosts Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini.
The alarming arrest of more than 100 undocumented children at Stilfontein mine has sparked discussions about human trafficking and child labour. Acting chief director of communication at the department of social development, Bathembu Futshane, confirmed that the children, aged 14 to 19, are now in state care. “It is their constitutional right to be cared for,” he said.
In Randfontein, a devastating tornado left 620 homes destroyed and 24 people injured. Witnesses described scenes of destruction, with one resident recounting, “We saw geysers flying through the air.” The mayor has promised to provide temporary housing for displaced residents.
The surge in violence against women and children continues to alarm authorities. Between April and September 2024, more than 2,500 women and children were murdered. Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi acknowledged that current measures to combat gender-based violence are inadequate.
PODCAST | Sowetan’s brand refresh, Stilfontein mine children, tornado in Randfontein – top stories this week
