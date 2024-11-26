Podcast

LISTEN | Malema threatens Floyd Shivambu, ‘Push me, and I’ll talk’, amid political tensions

26 November 2024 - 07:59
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
August 15 2025 Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema during the press conference to announce his resignation to MK part in Johannesburg. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.
August 15 2025 Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema during the press conference to announce his resignation to MK part in Johannesburg. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

EFF leader Julius Malema threatened his former deputy Floyd Shivambu that he will spill the beans should he be pushed.

Malema’s warning to Shivambu

“I never initiated a fight with anyone. They went to sit and said 'we have to drop him, we have to finish him off'," Malema said on Monday about those who knew about Shivambu’s imminent departure.

“I regarded him as my brother. If he doesn’t feel the same about me it’s his problem. I did everything for him as a brother. If I must be challenged one day and be pushed, I will talk. Don’t push me.”

Listen to Malema:

Malema and Shivambu’s strained relationship

The two had a close relationship for years emanating from the ANC Youth League until it became clear, when Shivambu allegedly sidelined the party leader about his resignation, that things had soured.

Recently Shivambu characterised their ties as a political relationship on a podcast: "Sometimes this so called brotherhood thing is not brotherhood. It borders on gangster relationships that we are together and we can’t call each other to order even if the person is wrong."

Malema told the media he had informed his children to contact “uncle Floyd” to oversee aspects of his funeral.

Asked about an alleged fight between them, Malema said: “You’ll have to slaughter cows for that fight to happen. It will never happen. That’s what the enemy is wishing for. I told my son ‘if I die, you must contact uncle Floyd so you guys work together with your mother on the programme of the funeral’.'

When the party announced Shivambu’s exit in August, Malema said he felt the same pain he felt when his mother passed away.

On an EFF podcast ahead of the party’s elective conference next month, Malema alleged Shivambu had chased his school principal with a knife while he wasa pupil.

The EFF will fill Shivambu’s vacancy next month when leaders of the party will be elected.

Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaving the Randburg court.
Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaving the Randburg court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF dismisses reports Ndlozi is banned from party's conference

Media reports suggested last week Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had been placed on a "leave of absence", preventing him from performing his duties as an MP and ...
News
5 days ago

‘Deserting the EFF is an assassination attempt’: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has described desertion of the party at this critical moment as an “assassination attempt”.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Julius Malema briefs media

EFF leader, Julius Malema briefs the media at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Monday.
News
5 days ago

EFF officials remain coy on second term weeks before party election

Malema said everyone he expected to leave the party has left
News
5 days ago

READER LETTER | Don't rush to judge Malema for EFF exodus

May I humbly request that those who judge Julius Malema by assumptions that he is responsible for the exodus of senior politicians from his political ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Floods put children at risk in the far North of Cameroon
Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks