LISTEN | The beaches are open, woza eDurban, says Presidency

13 November 2024 - 17:52
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Vigilance and visibility of metro police and other law-enforcement personnel led to a dramatic drop in crime in Durban last festive season. Stock photo.
The Presidency says Durban and its beaches are ready to welcome thousands of tourists over the festive season.

Durban is the country's most popular festive season holiday destination for locals and visitors from further afield, but some beaches were closed recently due to water quality concerns after high levels of bacteria were detected.

“After the work we were doing in KwaZulu-Natal last week with the presidential eThekwini working group, we have a message: woza eDurban [come to Durban], the beaches are open,” said minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Summer Campaign, which aims to profit from tourism, has begun. The initiative will continue with the Gimme Summer Sho’t Left Campaign to encourage people to travel around the country and enjoy its many attractions.

South African Tourism will support and collaborate with provinces to ensure consistent messaging from the tourism sector throughout the summer.

Similo Dlamini celebrates riding a wave in Durban. File photo.
