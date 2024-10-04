We begin with a shocking report on a 15-year-old serial rapist from Phokeng, North West, who started his rape spree at just 12-years-old. Despite his early confessions, the Child Justice Act shielded him from prosecution until his eventual arrest — which has sparked heated debate about juvenile justice. Herman weighs-in on what SowetanLIVE readers had to say and community reactions.
Next, we dive into the ongoing trial of Sibusiso Mahlangu and his wife, Lerato Mahlangu, who are accused of murder-for-insurance. The couple allegedly burned a man’s body (Lerato's boyfriend) to fake Sibusiso's death, only to be arrested when he was found alive. Herman breaks down the latest trial's developments.
We also explore the ongoing issue of drug mules, with new cases emerging from OR Tambo International Airport. Koena shares interviews with former mules who were deceived into the dangerous world of drug trafficking.
Chris Brown's upcoming concert in SA has sold out despite controversy over his past. Herman shares his thoughts on what this says about his popularity.
Don’t miss this week’s episode packed with insights, debate, and the stories shaping SA’s headlines!
Disclaimer: This episode of the SL Cabinet contains discussions of sexual assault, which may be disturbing to some listeners.
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Juvenile justice views, drug trafficking operations and Chris Brown concert controversy
The SL Cabinet unpacks the week’s biggest stories
Image: Shaun Uthum
Tune in to our latest podcast episode, where SL Cabinet members Koena Mashale and Herman Moloi unpack this week’s biggest stories and controversies.
Listen here:
