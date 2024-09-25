PODCAST | Bridging tradition and technology with the Ngoma app

The app stands out with features including virtual consultations and a secure platform that respects the privacy and confidentiality of users seeking the services of traditional healers.

Since its launch, it has received overwhelming positive feedback from users and traditional healers. It has not only facilitated access to traditional healing practices but also contributed to preserving the practices for future generations.

“The success of the app is measured not only by downloads but by the positive impact it has on the community,” Rantao said.

Looking ahead, Rantao envisions expanding the app’s reach beyond South Africa to other countries with similar cultural practices. With a growing global interest in alternative and traditional medicine, it is poised to become a significant player in the space.

As the episode concludes, Gogo Zipho Dolamo encourages listeners to engage with the app, highlighting its potential to preserve and promote traditional healing practices in South Africa.

For those interested in exploring the intersection of tradition, spirituality, and technology, this episode of Gogo, Have I Been Scammed? is a must listen. For more stories like this, visit the TimesLIVE website or tune in to Gogo, Have I Been Scammed? on SowetanLIVE and other digital streaming platforms.