PODCAST | Bridging tradition and technology with the Ngoma app
Episode 23 | Gogo, have I been scammed?
In a world where modern technology often drives us further from our roots, a new app is making waves by doing the opposite — bringing South Africans closer to their cultural heritage through the wisdom of traditional healing.
TheNgoma app, developed by innovator Lebo Rantao, connects users with traditional healers, offering a unique blend of modern convenience and ancient practices that have been the cornerstone of African cultures for generations.
Rantao, the guest on the latest episode of the popular podcast Gogo, Have I Been Scammed? hosted by Gogo Zipho Dolamo, shared the inspiration and journey behind the groundbreaking project.
“I wanted to create a platform that honours our traditions while making them accessible in today's fast-paced world,” said Rantao.
The app, which allows users to find spiritual guidance, herbal remedies and connect with their roots, is making an impact across the country. Rantao discussed the challenges faced during the app's development, particularly in integrating traditional practices with modern technology.
“Respecting the cultural significance of traditional healing while ensuring the app is user-friendly was a delicate balance,” Rantao said.
The app stands out with features including virtual consultations and a secure platform that respects the privacy and confidentiality of users seeking the services of traditional healers.
Since its launch, it has received overwhelming positive feedback from users and traditional healers. It has not only facilitated access to traditional healing practices but also contributed to preserving the practices for future generations.
“The success of the app is measured not only by downloads but by the positive impact it has on the community,” Rantao said.
Looking ahead, Rantao envisions expanding the app’s reach beyond South Africa to other countries with similar cultural practices. With a growing global interest in alternative and traditional medicine, it is poised to become a significant player in the space.
As the episode concludes, Gogo Zipho Dolamo encourages listeners to engage with the app, highlighting its potential to preserve and promote traditional healing practices in South Africa.
For those interested in exploring the intersection of tradition, spirituality, and technology, this episode of Gogo, Have I Been Scammed? is a must listen. For more stories like this, visit the TimesLIVE website or tune in to Gogo, Have I Been Scammed? on SowetanLIVE and other digital streaming platforms.