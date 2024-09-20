We begin with the shocking return of convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu to court. This time, Ndlovu faces new conspiracy charges, accused of plotting crimes even from behind bars. As more details emerge, the case continues to shake public confidence in the justice system. Join us as we break down the latest developments and discuss how this impacts perceptions of the courts.
Next, we focus on the devastating raids on several restaurants, where undocumented workers were found living in poor conditions and being exploited. This has ignited a broader conversation about labour laws and how vulnerable individuals are treated in SA. Herman and Nandi provide their insights into the situation.
We also cover the unsettling news of vandalism at new housing units meant for victims of the Jeppestown fire. Thirty units allocated for 67 displaced families were found destroyed, and illegal occupants have taken over. The city’s plans have now shifted, leaving these families in limbo.
Lastly, we touch on the growing issue of police understaffing and the lack of capacity to serve the country’s population.
Don’t miss this episode filled with top stories and lively debate!
PODCAST | Raiding restaurants and ribbon cutting gone wrong — top stories of the week
The SL Cabinet goes deep into this week’s trending topics
Image: Shaun Uthum
Tune in to our latest podcast episode where SL Cabinet reporters Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini dive into the week’s most talked-about news and controversies.
