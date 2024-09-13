Tune in to our latest podcast episode where Sowetan reporters Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini delve into the latest political shake-ups and controversies.
We start with the dramatic court saga of Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng, who received bail after ballistic tests revealed the gun he fired was not real. Tune in as we discuss the legal implications of using a fake firearm in threatening people and the NPA’s accusations of bias against the magistrate.
We also dive into the sad news of former minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan passing away at 75. The team reflects on his legacy and impact on South African politics, as well as reactions to his death from the public and political figures.
Sports lovers, you won’t want to miss our chat on Bafana Bafana’s thrilling Afcon qualifiers. After a tense draw with Uganda and a 3-2 win over South Sudan, we discuss whether the team can maintain momentum heading into their next game against Congo. Plus, we celebrate Ronwen Williams’ historic Ballon d’Or nomination – marking a milestone for South African football.
PODCAST | SA divided in mourning Pravin Gordhan, Mboro's release and Amalanga Awafani drama – top stories of the week
The SL Cabinet goes deep into this week’s political shake-ups and controversies
Image: Shaun Uthum
Lastly, we touch on the latest drama in the music industry. This week Samthing Soweto voiced his frustration for not being credited on DJ Maphorisa and Mas Musiq’s track Amalanga Awafani. Was all the drama on social media necessary?
Don’t miss this action-packed episode, filled with the week’s top stories and lively discussions!
