PODCAST | Leaving my marriage: what is required of me spiritually?

In the latest episode of the podcast Gogo, Have I Been Scammed?, host Gogo Zipho Dolamo delves into a deeply personal issue faced by many women in traditional African households.

Episode 22 centres on the story of Nompumelelo, a mother of three expecting her fourth child, who is grappling with the decision to leave her marriage after years of betrayal and deception.

Nompumelelo’s story is a familiar one, echoing the experiences of many women caught between their cultural obligations, personal wellbeing and the spiritual implications of leaving a marriage.

Married for 16 years, Nompumelelo's relationship has been marred by her husband's infidelity, which he casually dismisses as harmless flirting. However, when another woman comes forward claiming to be the mother of his two children, Nompumelelo is forced to confront the reality of her situation.

With deep concerns about the cultural and spiritual consequences of leaving her marital home, Nompumelelo turns to Gogo Zipho for guidance.