Tune in to our latest podcast episode where Sowetan reporters Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini delve into the latest political shake-ups and controversies.
The discussion kicks off with Floyd Shivambu's dramatic exit from the EFF to join the MK Party, sparking tension and heated reactions from EFF leader Julius Malema.
The hosts also explore the fishy details surrounding the 95 Libyans who fraudulently entered SA, and a shocking case of ID fraud involving a stolen home affairs stamp.
Plus, hear the latest on the extortion crisis targeting medical practices. Don't miss this explosive episode!
PODCAST | Shivambu's exit from EFF, home affairs fraud and extortion mafia – top stories of the week
The SL Cabinet goes deep into this week’s compelling realities
Image: Shaun Uthum
