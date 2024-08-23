Podcast

PODCAST | Shivambu's exit from EFF, home affairs fraud and extortion mafia – top stories of the week

The SL Cabinet goes deep into this week’s compelling realities

By SowetanLIVE - 23 August 2024 - 16:30
The SL Cabinet.
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

Tune in to our latest podcast episode where Sowetan reporters Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini delve into the latest political shake-ups and controversies.

The discussion kicks off with Floyd Shivambu's dramatic exit from the EFF to join the MK Party, sparking tension and heated reactions from EFF leader Julius Malema.

The hosts also explore the fishy details surrounding the 95 Libyans who fraudulently entered SA, and a shocking case of ID fraud involving a stolen home affairs stamp.

Plus, hear the latest on the extortion crisis targeting medical practices. Don't miss this explosive episode!

SowetanLIVE

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Malema should use departure of Shivambu for self-reflection

On Monday evening, the country watched EFF leader, Julius Malema, having a meltdown at Orlando Stadium, just days following the resignation of his ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Two more people caught over IDs-for-sale scam

The arrest of two undocumented Mozambican nationals in connection with the selling of fake IDs has lifted a lid on an alleged documents-for-cash ...
News
1 day ago

Doctors live in fear as extortionists increasingly target medical practices

EXTORTION GANGS: Frequently robbed Dr Monde* had to pay his attackers R500 in cash to stop them from robbing and terrorising his practice and his ...
News
13 hours ago

WATCH | Work disrupted for three weeks at construction site in Soweto

For three weeks construction workers at a site where a R35m residential block is being built in Soweto could not work because of locals who are ...
News
15 hours ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei