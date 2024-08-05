Podcast

PODCAST | Gogo, how do I navigate my intimate relationship with my spirituality?

Episode 20 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

By Zipho Dolamo - 05 August 2024 - 16:10
File photo
File photo
Image: Pixabay

Interpersonal relationships and their navigation are often a seminal part of the advice sought from traditional healers. 

In this episode our discussion focuses on the concerns of a listener about spiritual hygiene in a relationship.

Joining Gogo Zipho Dolamo in discussion are Asande Mahlaba (yoga practitioner and spiritualist) as well as Siphokazi Tau (a qualified sangoma, academic and feminist thinker).

While looking at intimate relations may be tricky, especially when a significant age gap exists between healer and client, today’s conversation aims to highlight intimacy and spirituality.  

Gogo, have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production. 

