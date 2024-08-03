PODCAST | High teenage pregnancy, 'chaos' in SA schools and team SA at the Olympics – top stories of the week

The team also explores the issue of teenage pregnancy, noting that the Eastern Cape remains the leader in teenage pregnancies, with 4,000 babies born since April this year to children between the ages of 10 and 19.

They touch on correctional services and the recent bust of 95 Libyans in Mpumalanga, before discussing the chaos in South African schools.

The episode concludes with a discussion on team SA's performance at the Olympics and they wish goodwill to both new and returning South African Olympic athletes.