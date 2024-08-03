PODCAST | High teenage pregnancy, 'chaos' in SA schools and team SA at the Olympics – top stories of the week
The SL Cabinet goes deep into this week’s compelling realities
In our latest podcast episode, the team—Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini—delves into whether politicians should get involved in the Miss SA saga.
This discussion follows Minister of Arts Gayton McKenzie's tweet upon his return from Paris, where he stated that he would be investigating the facts surrounding Miss Chidima Adetshina's participation, saying it “gives funny vibes.”
The team also explores the issue of teenage pregnancy, noting that the Eastern Cape remains the leader in teenage pregnancies, with 4,000 babies born since April this year to children between the ages of 10 and 19.
They touch on correctional services and the recent bust of 95 Libyans in Mpumalanga, before discussing the chaos in South African schools.
The episode concludes with a discussion on team SA's performance at the Olympics and they wish goodwill to both new and returning South African Olympic athletes.