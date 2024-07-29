SowetanLIVE podcast Taking Rams By The Horns has been nominated for an African Podcasters and Voice Artists (APVA) Award in the comedy category.
Speaking on the nomination, host Rams Mabote said: "Satire is a very difficult subject and most of the time it's lost in translation. For my work to be nominated is also a big victory as far as I'm concerned."
Voting closes on August 10 2024.
SowetanLIVE podcast Taking Rams By The Horns nominated for APVA award
Image: Victor Sguassero
SowetanLIVE podcast Taking Rams By The Horns has been nominated for an African Podcasters and Voice Artists (APVA) Award in the comedy category.
Speaking on the nomination, host Rams Mabote said: "Satire is a very difficult subject and most of the time it's lost in translation. For my work to be nominated is also a big victory as far as I'm concerned."
To vote for Rams, click here.
Voting closes on August 10 2024.
Episodes of 'Taking Rams By The Horns'
PODCAST | 'I love what I do' –Clement Manyathela
PODCAST | Trump shot, expect an earful of insults
PODCAST | Ramokgopa polishes her Afrikaans for new role
PODCAST | McKenzie aims to promote unusual games
Trending
Latest Videos