Podcast

SowetanLIVE podcast Taking Rams By The Horns nominated for APVA award

By SowetanLIVE - 29 July 2024 - 17:33
Multiskilled media personality Rams Mabote.
Image: Victor Sguassero

SowetanLIVE podcast Taking Rams By The Horns has been nominated for an African Podcasters and Voice Artists (APVA) Award in the comedy category.

Speaking on the nomination, host Rams Mabote said: "Satire is a very difficult subject and most of the time it's lost in translation. For my work to be nominated is also a big victory as far as I'm concerned."

To vote for Rams, click here 

Voting closes on August 10 2024. 

