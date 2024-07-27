In our latest podcast episode, the team, Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini delve into the suspension of 12 pupils from Pretoria High School for Girls over alleged racist messages shared in a WhatsApp group.
They then explore Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina’s story and the complexities of ethnicity and nationality.
PODCAST | Shocking prison raids and racial tensions - top stories of the week
The SL Cabinet goes deep into this week’s compelling realities
Image: Shaun Uthum
Additionally, the team cover the recent raid at Johannesburg Correctional Centre and the Mophunya family’s struggle living in a former school toilet.
Don't miss these compelling discussions and more!
