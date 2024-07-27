Podcast

PODCAST | Shocking prison raids and racial tensions - top stories of the week

The SL Cabinet goes deep into this week’s compelling realities

By Koena Mashale - 27 July 2024
In our latest podcast episode, the team, Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini delve into the suspension of 12 pupils from Pretoria High School for Girls over alleged racist messages shared in a WhatsApp group.

They then explore Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina’s story and the complexities of ethnicity and nationality.

Additionally, the team cover the recent raid at Johannesburg Correctional Centre and the Mophunya family’s struggle living in a former school toilet.

Don’t miss these compelling discussions and more!

