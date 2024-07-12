Podcast

PODCAST | Unveiling this week's controversies and cultural tales

Sowetan reporters Koena, Nandi and Herman bring you fresh perspectives on current affairs and trending topics

12 July 2024 - 16:55
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

In this week's episode of SowetanLIVE's weekly news wrap-up, much was said on Gayton McKenzie’s list and the drama that unfolded ahead of of the airing of Queen Modjaji the series.

Hosted by Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini, the team brings you fresh perspectives on current affairs and trending topics. Let's explore the highlights together: 

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's release of the Covid-19 relief beneficiaries list takes centre stage. We discuss the purpose behind the distribution of the lists and the public's reaction – especially concerning well-known celebs.

We discuss Makhadzi's emotional Instagram Live session that shed some light on her struggles with the tax man.

Set to premiere on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, Queen Modjadji delves into the rich history of the rain queen, a title held by matriarchal leaders of the Balobedu royal house. We spoke about the court case and all important tidbits in between.

Amid political and social drama, societal stories emerge. Herman Moloi reports on job the hundreds of job seekers who lined up for only 60 available security guard positions in Pretoria. Graduates among them demonstrate resilience and community spirit.

Tune in, engage and have fun. 

