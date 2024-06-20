PODCAST | Music in the age of awakening: A conversation with Phila Dlozi

For artists and consumers of art, music is a construct that reaches far beyond the purpose of entertainment. Historically, in a South African context, artists have used music as a tool to drive social change and transformation in protest against the repressiveness of the former state. Today the musical landscape sees artists addressing the sociopolitical issues of our time — and a spiritual awakening of young people.

The emergence of genres such as amapiano has not only been reflective of the current social landscape but has also triggered interest in African spirituality. The reliance of African spirituality on exploring the origins of self renders it an identity project.

Amapiano has taken over globally as a genre that inspires dance, an expression of culture and identity. Phila Dlozi is a songwriter who has pioneered the subgenre of spiritual amapiano. Through songs like Idlozi Lami, his music acts as a backdrop for the dissemination of indigenous knowledge

In conversation with host Gogo Zipho Dolamo, Phila details his interpretation of music as a gift and a medium through which he has the obligation to teach and heal. This fuels Phila in his meticulousness when it comes to the kind of places where he chooses to perform.

Disclaimer: Please be advised that this episode deals with content relating to self harm and may be offensive and harmful to some audiences. Listener discretion is advised.

