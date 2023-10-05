×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Rams takes Redi Tlhabi by the horns

In this episode Rams Mabote hosts Redi Tlhabi for a no-holds barred chat.

By Staff Reporter - 05 October 2023 - 11:11
Redi Tlhabi
Redi Tlhabi
Image: MADELENE CRONJE

LISTEN HERE: 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: For Metro FM, there is no such thing as a stupid question

In this episode Rams Mabote explains Metro FM’s Twitter poll.
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Dear Advocate Dali Mpofu, please defend me

In this episode Rams Mabote writes an open letter to Advocate Dali Mpofu.
Podcast
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is Busisiwe Mkhwebane the Jesus Christ of our times?

In this episode Rams Mabote explores how lack of modesty killed Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Podcast
3 weeks ago

Latest

Latest Videos

Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze