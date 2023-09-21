×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Dear Advocate Dali Mpofu, please defend me

In this episode Rams Mabote writes an open letter to Advocate Dali Mpofu

By Staff reporter - 21 September 2023 - 13:23
Advocate Dali Mpofu. File photo.
Advocate Dali Mpofu. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

LISTEN HERE: 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is Busisiwe Mkhwebane the Jesus Christ of our times?

In this episode Rams Mabote explores how lack of modesty killed Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: The ANC revives apartheid from the dead

In this episode Rams Mabote finds out that apartheid is not really dead.
Podcast
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Luis Rubiales delivers a kiss of death to his job

In this episode Rams Mabote explains why Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales should kiss his job goodbye.
Podcast
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: An Idiot’s Guide To Brics

In this episode Rams Mabote explains the good, the bad and the funny of BRICS.
Podcast
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is the moonshot pact a mission impossible even before launch?

In this episode Rams Mabote takes a look at the convention to sign the moonshot pact of opposition parties.
Podcast
1 month ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial