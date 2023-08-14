×

Podcast

PODCAST | Gogo, have I been scammed?: Special greetings for sangomas? What's that about?

14 August 2023 - 13:09
Gogo, have I been scammed?

How to respectfully and holistically engage iZangoma is the focus of this edition of “Gogo, have I been scammed?”

Topics of discussion include: does the way in which people greet iZangoma matter? what is holistic acknowledgment? the importance of and duty that iZangoma must educate.

Our host, Gogo Zipho Dolamo, is joined by lecturer, academic and sangoma Siphokazi, also known as Gogo Mahlobo, to help unpack how to holistically engage iZangoma and traditional health practitioners.

Gogo, have I been scammed? is a TimesLIVE production

