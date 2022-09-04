Saftas16 night two celebrates thespians at virtual ceremony

While it may not have been an award ceremony that had a live audience the 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) went ahead seamlessly on Saturday night.

Hosted by Khutso Theledi, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps and actor Ryle De Morny were anything but boring as they celebrated thespians and those who contribute to making soapies, films, and dramas.

Among the winners on the night were the two categories that were dubbed the Public Vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the “Best TV Presenter” as the host of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices and DiepCity was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

The prestigious golden horn awards in the Features Film Categories were awarded to

#Wearedyinghere for Best Short Film while Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film went to Nomvelo Makhanya. The Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film went to Tshamano SEbE, Best Actress Feature Film Hlubi Mboya-Arnold, Best Actor Feature Film Jafta Mamabolo, Best Achievement in Directing Feature Film Amy Jephta, and to wrap up the category the Best Feature Film I Am All Girls.

South African and international veteran actress Connie Chiume was honoured with the Lifetime Achiever Award.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Supporting Actress TV Soap: Natasha Sutherland

Best Supporting Actor TV Soap : Jerry Mofokeng Wa Makhetha

Best Supporting Actress Telenovela :Shaleen Surtie Richards

Best Supporting Actor Telenovela : Abdul Khoza

Best Actress TV Soap : Manaka Ranaka

Best Actor TV Soap : Thabo Malema

Best Actress Telenovela : Nthati Moshesh

Best Actor Telenovela : Bonko Khoza

Best TV Soap : Suidooster

Best Telenovela : DiepCity

Best Supporting Actress TV Drama : Natasha Loring

Best Supporting Actor TV Drama : Warren Masemola

Best Actress TV Drama : Kim Engelbrecht

Best Actor TV Drama : Thobani Dlomo Nzuza

Best TV Drama: 4 Mure

Best Supporting Actress TV Comedy : Kate Normington

Best Supporting Actor TV Comedy: Frank Opperman

Best Actress TV Comedy : Julia Anastasopoulos

Best Actor TV Comedy : Saint Seseli

Best TV Comedy: Tali's Baby Diary