SNAPS | Jozi socialites go all out for #JoburgPoloInThePark

Jozi socialites have been spoilt for choice in recent weeks with numerous polo events happening in the city. On Saturday Standard Bank held their Joburg Polo in the Park tournament at Steyn City.

The event was hosted by media personality Minnie Dlamini in a fierce red creation by Gert Johan Coetzee.

The main event was a match between the Steyn City and Standard Bank teams which was won by Steyn City. The tournament makes its return after a two year hiatus, and those in attendance were happy for it's return.

Guests included former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, former Real Housewives of Durban cast member Kgomotso Ndungane, influencer and entrepreneur Kefilwe Mabote as well as media personality, marketer and author Khaya Dlanga.