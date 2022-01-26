MaMkhize explains why she didn’t land the ‘Umkhokha’ acting role

While the cast of Umkhokha have wrapped up the first season, there has been speculation that Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was going to be part of the show, and she's come out to set the record straight.

Umkhokha executive producer Mandla Kheswa has been spotted and photographed with the reality star on a number of occasions. This had fans thinking she would possibly join the show for the second season.

Sources revealed to TshisaLIVE that there were talks of MaMkhize being part of the show. She confirmed the idea existed, but said it fell in the cracks when she shifted her focus to purchase the Royal AM football club.

“They wanted me to come in but by the time I was supposed to come in, that's when I had my issues with soccer and had to buy a new club. I was committed to starting a new club so I couldn't be in Umkhokha,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“Mandla is a brother so I can take a photo with him any time. We come from Lamontville so he's a brother. I don't want to say anything now but watch this space. Anything is possible with MaMkhize.”