Pic of The Day

IN PICTURES: Inside the fire at parliament

By TIMESLIVE - 02 January 2022 - 13:09
Smoke billows from the roof as firefighting efforts to contain the blaze continue at parliament in Cape Town
Smoke billows from the roof as firefighting efforts to contain the blaze continue at parliament in Cape Town
Image: CoCT

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo said no one had been injured in a fire which broke out in parliament on Sunday.

Both the old assembly and National Assembly wings, which house the chambers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, have been affected by the blaze.

The fire has gutted the third floor of the old assembly building, including the office space and gymnasium, and the roof has collapsed.

Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said the fire has been contained in the old wing and  firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the new wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly chamber.

They said they appreciated efforts by the City of Cape Town fire and rescue services for their “prompt reaction and the work done thus far to contain the fire and limit the damage as much as possible”.

Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa as well as police and parliamentary security staff are currently assessing the situation.

TimesLIVE

Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Image: CoCT
An aerial view of efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in CT
An aerial view of efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in CT
Image: CoCT
Scenes of damage at parliament where a fire broke out on Sunday morning
Scenes of damage at parliament where a fire broke out on Sunday morning
Image: CoCT
Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Image: CoCT
Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Image: CoCT
Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Firefighting efforts to contain the blaze at parliament in Cape Town
Image: CoCT
A firefighter at parliament in Cape Town
A firefighter at parliament in Cape Town
Image: CoCT

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration