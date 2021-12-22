James Sithole on playing new villain Mdala on ‘Scandal’

There is a new villain in town in the world of Scandal!, and he is threatening to wreak havoc in the reformed life of Nlhamulo (Matthews Rantsoma).

Actor James Sithole recently joined Scandal! and plays the character of Mdala.

He promises to shake things up in the township, and audiences are already in a love-hate relationship with him.

James said he enjoys playing the elusive and intriguing character.

"I think people will love to hate him because of his charm and his looks. He's able to lure people in and seal business deals without anyone questioning anything.

"I sometimes get away a lot of trouble because of my innocent look. Same goes for Mdala and I love his style, and the fact that he is way too calculative and doesn't spill blood like any other thug we know. He deals with the psychology of mankind until one gives in."

"Nhlamulo is a darling of audiences and since I'm here to take him back to his old lifestyle the audience won't understand that, yet they'll stay glued to see how he (Nhlaks) overcomes my storm."

Prepping for the character was easy because James is well travelled and applied what he has learnt during his time in the industry.

James said growing up he loved the arts, whether it was live on stage or TV and radio, and had the dream to join the cast one day.