Here are SA’s top-selling cars

SA’s new-car market continued to be hindered by stock shortages in October, with 41,035 sales compared to 43,130 in September.

The global semiconductor shortage, combined with the local three-week strike in the steel and engineering sector and acute load-shedding, hurt the new-car market and vehicle exports.

Despite this, October’s sales were an encouraging 6.1% up over the same month last year, according to figures supplied by the Naamsa Automotive Business Council.

“The new vehicle market appears to be recovering strongly, with demand outstripping current supply constraints,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

“The second half of the year has performed strongly since the midyear lockdown restrictions, with the market trading above 40,000 units a month for the past three months.”

Last month’s 23,685 vehicle export sales were 30% down on October 2020, but year-to-date exports are still 12% ahead of the same period last year which was more heavily affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.