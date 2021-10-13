Pic of The Day

IN PICS: Soccer fans return to the stadium

13 October 2021 - 12:05

Image: Alon Skuy

 The Bafana Bafana match against Ethiopia last evening was the first live international sports fixture in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.


Image: Alon Skuy

Attendance was limited to 2,000 fans, who had to be fully vaccinated.

Image: Alon Skuy

  Applications for tickets had to be done online, and they were quickly allocated.

An official checking tickets to Soccer fans before the match Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia. fans are back to the Stadium after 19 moth of supporters not allowed into stadium for soccer games.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

However an entrance to the FNB Stadium in Soweto had to be closed on Tuesday evening after fans without tickets for the Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia game tried to force their way into the venue.

Image: Alon Skuy

About 70 fans made their way to the entrance just after 5.40pm, demanding they be allowed on to the stands.

Image: Alon Skuy

They said an advert for the game said entrance was free.

Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Police and stadium security were called in and, about 6pm, just before kickoff, were negotiating with the disgruntled crowd. 

Image: Alon Skuy

Inside the stadium Bafana Bafana strengthened their grip at the top of Group G after they completed a double over Ethiopia following a 1-0 hard-fought victory.

Image: Alon Skuy

 Despite playing in front of their supporters, it was not the best of performances from the home side, but what was pleasing is that they got the job done by getting the result.

Image: Alon Skuy

Bafana have a one-point advantage over second-placed Ghana who managed a narrow 1-0 win against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the other match of the group, also on Tuesday, in Harare to leave this group wide open. 

Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

