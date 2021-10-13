IN PICS: Soccer fans return to the stadium
The Bafana Bafana match against Ethiopia last evening was the first live international sports fixture in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.
Attendance was limited to 2,000 fans, who had to be fully vaccinated.
Applications for tickets had to be done online, and they were quickly allocated.
However an entrance to the FNB Stadium in Soweto had to be closed on Tuesday evening after fans without tickets for the Bafana Bafana vs Ethiopia game tried to force their way into the venue.
About 70 fans made their way to the entrance just after 5.40pm, demanding they be allowed on to the stands.
They said an advert for the game said entrance was free.
Police and stadium security were called in and, about 6pm, just before kickoff, were negotiating with the disgruntled crowd.
Inside the stadium Bafana Bafana strengthened their grip at the top of Group G after they completed a double over Ethiopia following a 1-0 hard-fought victory.
Despite playing in front of their supporters, it was not the best of performances from the home side, but what was pleasing is that they got the job done by getting the result.
Bafana have a one-point advantage over second-placed Ghana who managed a narrow 1-0 win against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the other match of the group, also on Tuesday, in Harare to leave this group wide open.
