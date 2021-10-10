Rappers Nasty C & Dax set the net ablaze with '40 days, 40 nights' track

Nasty C always understands the assignment and he has brought all the fire he is known for in his latest track with Canadian rapper Dax.

Their single 40 days, 40 nights seems to already have the streets hyped up, with bars and verses that tweeps are ready to use as captions on their socials.

“I don't give a f*ck if I'm ever considered popular, the road less travelled is the one that I'm walking,” goes one of the lines.

The music video starts with Dax lifting weights, which fans have likened to the rapper getting ready for the work that's ahead of him. He hinted on Instagram that he has a big announcement coming soon.

The bars he is spitting on the song also include a punchline that he doesn't want to be compared to anyone because he is not in the game for clicks.