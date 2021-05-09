SNAPS | Annie Ludick of 'RHOD' and husband Kgolo Mthembu tie the knot in dream wedding

Real Housewives Of Durban star Annie-Toni Ludick officially became Mrs Mthembu last weekend and the snaps from their dreamy union might have you sabaweli'ng to say “I do” in the same fashion.

The businesswoman and dancer married the love of her life Kgolo Mthembu in what was an intimate and breathtaking wedding ceremony held at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape winelands.

Looking as gorgeous as ever, the bride wore an unconventional pink wedding gown designed by Jacqui Emmanuel. Her hubby, Mr Mthembu, looked just as dapper in his Prince Bespoke suits. He had two outfit changes and finished off his wedding attire with some stylish Louis Vuitton shoes.

2021 been quite the year for Annie, who not only tied the knot with her beau, but is now officially part of Showmax history after the first episode of RHOD broke Showmax's first-day viewing record at the end of January.

Speaking about her new chapter, Annie said, “This season of my life is so powerful in shaping my future”.

“I am so grateful to share my wedding with the people I love and to truly celebrate life and new beginnings. The last year has been so difficult and uncertain: my wedding has been delayed so many times. So I am so grateful and blessed that everything was absolutely as I imagined: a perfect start to my new chapter,” said Annie.

Here are the breathtaking snaps below: