WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi’s rendition of Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ will banish your Monday blues

Here is happiness for your Monday blues!

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has again serenaded her followers with her voice as she spread happiness.

On Instagram, Zozibini shared a video of herself singing Silk Sonic’s 2021 hit Leave The Door Open.

Zozibini said she was spreading happiness because “there has been so much bad news happening around the world”.

“It seems like every time I log in there’s bad news on the timeline, every day,” she said.

“So today I’m spreading happiness with this silly video of me. Not to say the sad and serious issues are not important, but to say let’s take a breather.

“This is what I get up to in my natural habitat when I’m alone and hyping myself up (totally getting a ‘stop embarrassing me’ text from my little sister).”

The “silly” video got the thumbs up from her followers around the universe and garnered 342,737 views.

Watch the video below: