'I wanted to out-do my previous work,' says Boity on the fire behind '4436'
Since dropping her EP 4436, Boity has enjoyed praise from people who were glad she's proven that her rap career is not a fluke, and she's satisfied because she gave the people authentic Boity in her first body of work.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity said she was certain that her very first EP had to be an introduction of who she is as a rapper; a girl from Potch with influences from the SA hip hop greats from North West. So she took the rap-heavy route to her songs.
“I wanted to out-do my previous work, to basically out-do any other rap I had given before.”
The rapper said that she didn’t want to short-change herself in any way by selling something that wasn’t an authentic representation of who she was an artist.
That is part of the reason she titled her eight-track EP after the address of her grandmother’s house.
“It wasn’t necessarily directly just to my grandmother. It was about home. It was more about the essence of home and of who I am, which is fundamentally linked to where I was born and raised. The core of who I am fundamentally comes from my home, in Potchefstroom and specifically my grandmother’s house where I grew up. When I leave Gauteng and I say I am going home, that’s where I am talking about.”
Boity made sure to represent Potch in her EP and that played a role in some of the collabos that made the cut, such as the much-loved 018's Finest which features rapper Maglera Doe Boy and Ginger Trill.
The Bakae hitmaker explained that she wanted to take her fans on a journey back to her basics, back to the elements that made her the artist she is.
“For me, I know the sound that made me fall in love with the idea of rapping or rather the kind of music that inspired the rapper in me when I was still just rapping in front of the mirror.
“With my first body of work, I wanted to take the listener to that place that reminds of everything that made me fall in love with rap, the certain style of rap.”
Her fans have shown appreciation for her work and think 2021 is going to be her year, and moghel is basking in the shine!
