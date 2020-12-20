'I wanted to out-do my previous work,' says Boity on the fire behind '4436'

Since dropping her EP 4436, Boity has enjoyed praise from people who were glad she's proven that her rap career is not a fluke, and she's satisfied because she gave the people authentic Boity in her first body of work.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity said she was certain that her very first EP had to be an introduction of who she is as a rapper; a girl from Potch with influences from the SA hip hop greats from North West. So she took the rap-heavy route to her songs.

“I wanted to out-do my previous work, to basically out-do any other rap I had given before.”

The rapper said that she didn’t want to short-change herself in any way by selling something that wasn’t an authentic representation of who she was an artist.

That is part of the reason she titled her eight-track EP after the address of her grandmother’s house.

“It wasn’t necessarily directly just to my grandmother. It was about home. It was more about the essence of home and of who I am, which is fundamentally linked to where I was born and raised. The core of who I am fundamentally comes from my home, in Potchefstroom and specifically my grandmother’s house where I grew up. When I leave Gauteng and I say I am going home, that’s where I am talking about.”