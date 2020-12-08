Busiswa slams SA hip-hop: 'Something is wrong — the game hates women!'

Busiswa has slammed the hip-hop industry for apparently “hating” women after she was announced as the only female “rapper” on the 2020 MTV Base Hottest MCs list and she's made it clear that she knows she was “used” as a token.

Busiswa made it clear that she's neither impressed nor flattered by being the only female on the top ten list that got Mzansi talking when it dropped late last week. She joined those who questioned where the other female rappers were on the list and implied that she felt it was an insult to be included on the list.

“If you’re a female rapper in SA I hope you know they’ve deliberately disrespected you and chose click bait instead: Me. I’m also being used here. The token female that will get engagement on SM going. I’ve worked my a** off for 9 years only to be made a token. Kubi nangapha.” she tweeted.

The controversial list, which happens to ignite chaos on the TL every year, is hosted by Ms Cosmo and sees a panel of “experts” come together to decide on the top 10 MCs that did things that needed to be done that year.

The panel this year comprises Nota, Metro FM’s Kyeezi, YFM’s Lula Odiba, Zkhiphani’s Mandisa Ntsinde, and hip-hop DJs DJ Kaymo and DJ Venom. As always, Mzansi wasn't particularly happy with the list, as with previous years.