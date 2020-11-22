IN MEMES | 'uThando Nes'thembu' fans just wanna see Abongwe happy

Swapping her usual tomboyish aesthetic for traditional Zulu girl regalia, polygamist Musa Mseleku's daughter Abongwe totally stole the show on the latest episode of uThando Nes'thembu.

The popular reality show that gives fans a front row seat into the polygamous lifestyle of Musa, his four wives and their children, properly introduced Abongwe and some of her siblings to fans in the fifth season of the show.

Fans took to their Twitter TLs to wonder what took Musa and his people so long to introduce them to his children, whose personalities seem to automatically win viewers' hearts.

Abongwe won over Mzansi with her humbleness and how down-to-earth she seems to be. Others loved how she was a vibe and looked like the kind of person they would immediately befriend.

The week before, Abongwe asked her folks for a sweet 16 party, and in true Musa Mseleku style, he agreed to give her a party on condition she does a traditional Zulu ceremony first, a coming of age ceremony called uMhlonyane.

uMhlonyane is a traditional ceremony of the Zulu people for girls when they reach womanhood. The ritual is done to introduce girls to the different stages of womanhood and is meant to teach girls how to behave as they enter that particular stage.

Fans enjoyed watching Abongwe at her uMhlonyane ceremony. Everything about her demeanour was entertaining, from the way she danced to the way her face literally lit up when her family started showering her with money.

Tweeps were living for every moment! Check out the reactions below.