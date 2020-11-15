IN PICTURES | Glitz and glam as Mrs SA finalists named

Liz-Meri Holton, 26, a domestic violence survivor, reclaimed her power at the glamorous pageant for married women, Mrs South Africa, in Johannesburg on Friday.

She is one of the 25 finalists who left the summer soirée with dazzling smiles on their faces and tears of joy. Holton and the other contestants who are making it through were among the 50 semi-finalists during the elimination.

“I have become so content with myself since I joined the competition. It has been such a hectic journey with the pandemic causing delays. I have never felt so confident and ready to take on the world,” Holton said.

The event was a combination of high fashion, dazzling personalities, thirst-quenching drinks in the hot Joburg sun, and good music.

“My ex-fiancé was abusive and a drug addict. I was unhappy and left after many years, we had been together since school. Part of me joining the competition is to love myself and take back my power.

“I met my husband after leaving that relationship, he is a great guy and I love him, but I know better than to put a man first. I have regained my potential and I do things that improve me and ensure a future for my son,” Holton said.

As a young mother, she understands how much women sacrifice for others and get deterred in life- but education saved her.

“In the long run I would love to upskill women through my NPO. I want to be Mrs SA and ultimately Mrs World”.