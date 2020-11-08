'Imperfectly perfect' - Sivenathi Mabuya on embracing her body

Scandal! actress Sivenathi Mabuya is on a mission to embrace her body...imperfections and all.

While the world is full of body shamers, Sivenathi has reminded her fans how important it is to love yourself entirely.

The Scandal! actress shared that she was starting to embrace her body, with all its imperfections.

Sivenathi took to Instagram and shared a few snaps of herself in a bikini and explained how she's been on a journey to self-love especially when it came to her body.

"This body has been through a lot! Some imperfections you see, some you don’t but trust me ... they’re there.

"However, they’re not there for you to laugh at or have an opinion about, they’re there to reveal my identity and uniqueness."

Now that she's claimed her power back about how she felt about herself, Sivenathi acknowledged she was perfectly made and should never doubt herself.

"Sometimes I’m happy with it, sometimes I’m not. Even so, this is it. In all it’s glory. And the older I get, the more I realise how OK it is that I’m not perfect.

"So let’s rather marvel over or at it."