Musos behind 'Uthando' want to take amapiano to international stages

With amapiano cementing itself as the face of the SA party scene, the genre has given rise to new artists creating hits that have made waves across the nation.

The latest shining stars in the genre, artists Soa Mattrix and Soulful G, are basking in the success of their latest hit Uthando, and they plan to take the amapiano genre to the international main stage.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, the pair told of the struggles they faced in trying to make it big in a fairly new genre.

“I used to perform for no pay to promote myself. It used to be a hassle to perform because people didn't know me. Once I had to go to Lesotho to perform for free and pay for my own accommodation. There were many challenges,” said Soulful G.

The hitmakers opened up about the ideas behind their collab. Soa Mattrix said the song was based on a true story, inspired by real hardships a couple faced and overcame.