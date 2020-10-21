Ingane Yami launch event
The launch of reality show Ingane Yami was held last night at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways.
Hosted by reality TV star Lethabo LeJoy Mathato , the show is about people who want to disclose that they have fathered / mothered a child outside marriage or relationship.
What a night #TsaLimpopo #InganeYam pic.twitter.com/HrU5nPRsrF— Mashabela Galane (@mashabelacomedy) October 20, 2020
Mlindo and Bongani perform#InganeYami #InganeYam screening pic.twitter.com/OKVpFgZvMw— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 20, 2020
