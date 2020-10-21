Pic of The Day

Ingane Yami launch event

21 October 2020 - 12:33

The launch of  reality show Ingane Yami was held last night at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways.

Hosted by reality TV star Lethabo LeJoy Mathato , the show is about people who want to disclose that they have fathered / mothered a child outside marriage or relationship. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X