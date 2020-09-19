Despite life in glitzy Hollywood, Lesley-Ann Brandt remains true to her South African roots

This heritage month, award-winning South African born actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, finds herself reminiscing about buttered Marie biscuits and strolling around the V & A Waterfront.

The 37-year-old Hollywood actress who is best known for her role as Mazikeen/Maze in the series Lucifer, which debuted its fifth season on Netflix this month, has captured the hearts of fans around the world but remains true to her South African roots. Brandt plans on buying a property in the country, which is home to her extended family and many friends.

She says she is excited to share the country’s beauty with her husband, actor and director Chris Payne Gilbert as more than just a holiday destination and introduce their-year-old son Kingston — who has already picked up some Afrikaans from her — to a pivotal part of his heritage.

“SA will always be home to me. I’m tethered to the country; it’s in my DNA. Everything I do is always from a South African perspective. You don’t ever lose that, regardless of where you live,” says Brandt who was born and raised in Greenhaven, Mitchells Plain in Cape Town and emigrated with her family to New Zealand in 1999.

Brandt started as a model, acted in several New Zealand television series, and first came to international notice with her role as slave girl Naevia in the series Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

In 2010, she made the move to Hollywood and has since starred in various TV shows such as Chuck, CSI: NY, and Gotham before landing her big TV break as a regular cast member on the hit show, Lucifer.