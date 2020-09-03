Mona Monyane gets real: Have that child for you, sis

Actress Mona Monyane has advised women to base the decision about having children on their own desires and not on factors that are external or potentially temporary.

In a Twitter thread, the actress advised women to have a child for themselves so that if their baby's daddy decides to leave, they don't take out their frustrations on the child.

"Have the baby for you, sis. They change their minds, these ones. One day they are there and the next they are not. You can't take it out on the baby. Have that child for you. If he sticks around and pulls his weight then great, but if not, life must still go on, joyfully!"

Mona was speaking about the matter following a discussion about single mothers and absent fathers, which is unfortunately the reality for many people in the country.