Editors' forum awards all SA journos for Covid-19 coverage

The SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) will on Saturday award its coveted Nat Nakasa Award to all journalists who have reported on the coronavirus.

The award is traditionally presented to a single SA practitioner in newspapers, magazines, broadcasting and online media, and whose reporting celebrates freedom of speech and media integrity. But as the virus spread through the world, and hit SA from March, the forum said it was right to recognise all journalists for their coverage.

The announcement will be made with the airing of a documentary commissioned to commemorate the vital role journalists play in society — especially in light of the harsh circumstances journalists as individuals find themselves in during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Set against the backdrop of a country plagued with corruption and economic inequality, the coronavirus lockdown and a world in crisis, Sanef set out to lift the veil and bring to life the heroes that stand behind the headlines as we honour the media with the 2020 Nat Nakasa Award,” said Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase.

Journalists have continued to work every day, despite the risk of being infected themselves and also in some instances facing a precarious future. The industry has faced mass retrenchments, massive salary cuts and closure of media houses, she said.