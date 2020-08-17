Pic of The Day

IN PICTURES | Drive-in cinemas are back, and Capetonians are attending in their numbers

By Rethabile Radebe - 17 August 2020 - 08:21
Galileo Open Air Cinema brought the drive-in back to Rondebosch, Cape Town while keeping movie-goers secure on August 16 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

The Galileo Open Air Cinema has gradually brought back drive-in screenings, and Capetonians are relishing the opportunity. 

Park and watch on a big screen is a hit with Capetonians.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
As the country gradually eases lockdown regulations, more recreational activities are opening.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Capetonians can now treat themselves to cinematic delights in the socially distanced safety of their cars.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
The Galileo Open Air Cinema is now showing movies at a drive-in cinema in Rondebosch, Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Big screen viewing as the sun sets on the Mother City.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
The Galileo Open Air Cinema provided Capetonians with the opportunity to indulge in a favourite recreational activity.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

Recreational activities were thin on the ground in SA after the government prohibited social gatherings when it instituted the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

The country has since moved to level 2, and now social gatherings are now permitted for limited numbers. 

The Galileo Open Air Cinema is ensuring members of the public are safe while they enjoy much-needed downtime by enforcing social distancing and other lockdown regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

