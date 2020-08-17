IN PICTURES | Drive-in cinemas are back, and Capetonians are attending in their numbers
The Galileo Open Air Cinema has gradually brought back drive-in screenings, and Capetonians are relishing the opportunity.
Recreational activities were thin on the ground in SA after the government prohibited social gatherings when it instituted the Covid-19 lockdown in March.
The country has since moved to level 2, and now social gatherings are now permitted for limited numbers.
The Galileo Open Air Cinema is ensuring members of the public are safe while they enjoy much-needed downtime by enforcing social distancing and other lockdown regulations to contain the spread of Covid-19.
