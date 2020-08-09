Bonang celebrates 'record-breaking' reality show

Media mogul Bonang Matheba is on cloud nine after broadcaster SABC reported that her latest reality show had broken viewership records.

A Very Bonang Year, based in part on her time in the US last year, debuted on SABC1 last weekend, reaching more than 1.8 million viewers.

“We are excited to announce that A Very Bonang Year reached a record-breaking 1.86 million viewership in its first episode of broadcast. This is unheard of for any broadcast platform in SA for a celebrity-driven reality show genre and at a time when SA viewers have more reality TV content to choose from,” Zandile Nkonyeni, Head of PR: SABC TV Channels, said in a statement.

She said the channel had avoided celebrity reality shows until now and was happy to see their decision to acquire Bonang's show pay off.

The show was also a huge hit online, trending for two days straight. According to a statement from Bonang's team, it reached more than 1.3 billion impressions on social media.