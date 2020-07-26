The River's Tsholo Matshaba says losing Ntsizwa took her back to the time she lost her husband

Two years after losing her husband, actress Tsholo Matshaba was reminded of his death in her role as Rakgadi Kedibone on The River.

Rakgadi was heartbroken this week when her lover Ntsizwa Mabutho passes away due to kidney failure.

Tsholo's husband, former Motsweding FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba, died in February 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram this week, Tsholo reflected on the pain of that loss, as she reflected on Rakgadi's grief.

She said the story was close to her heart and was grateful producers had chosen her to carry "the hurt and pain" of losing a loved one.

She also paid tribute to actor Meshack Mavuso, who played the role of Ntsizwa on the show.

“The storyline was bittersweet for me. I couldn’t have asked for a better thespian than you to relive the love I found and still have for my husband Chris Matshaba,” said Tsholo.