'This is astounding': Mzansi Youth Choir director after international award win

Jannie Zaaiman, founder and director of the award winning Mzansi Youth Choir, says their recent win at the first ever Interkultur “Virtual Choir Games” gave the group a glimmer of hope, especially as the global community continues to live under the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The families and friends of the choristers in Soweto are super excited. You know we’re going through a very tough time, so this win is like a star that has come up for all of us. You can hear from their voices that this is absolutely astounding,” Zaaiman told TshisaLIVE.

MYC won in the category “choirs with accompaniment”, with their video submission of “a million dreams” by Benj Pasek.

The event was set to have taken place in Belgium but was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Videos from entrants were broadcast on the Interkultur TV platform from July 5- July 15. The organisation received 128 videos from 44 countries. There were two categories, namely “choirs A cappella” and “choirs with accompaniment”.