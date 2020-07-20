Siya Kolisi and DJ Shimza make music and history

“Its rich history and scenic surroundings drew me to the island as one of the locations I would like to showcase to the world through my music,” Raphala said.

“Even though Robben Island is a prison and came with a lot of struggle, this place symbolises the birthplace of freedom through Nelson Mandela.”

Kolisi said the two men’s similar backgrounds made it easier to join forces.

“We both come from the township and I’m really inspired by him using his music, using his talent, to make a difference in people’s lives. He knows what the struggle feels like, and that’s why he’s doing what he’s doing, and that really inspired me, so that’s why I thought to bring our two worlds together, to make a difference in society.”