Zizo Tshwete opens up about sexual abuse: The trauma was literally blocked out of my mind

Zizo Tshwete has opened up about the trauma she experienced after being abused several times as a child, saying she was crippled with fear and disbelief.

The star recently revealed on Instagram that she was a victim of sexual assault and was now allowing herself to heal.

In an interview with True Love Zizo detailed how she was abused on three occasions before she turned 18.

"As a little girl, I was taken advantage of by a family friend, and threatened into not sharing what happened. The trauma was literally blocked out of my mind. Later on, as a teen, a similar situation happened at a hangout with some friends.

"Then, the third time was when I was taken advantage of by a medical practitioner. I went in for a consultation, and ended up being touched inappropriately. All of this happened before I was 18."

She admitted that she was paralysed by fear after these incidents and constantly debated with herself on whether they were real or if anyone would believe her.